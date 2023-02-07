Gordon closed with 16 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 140-120 loss to the Kings.

Gordon is on a solid scoring run of late, topping the 15-point mark in four straight contests while also delivering solid numbers in the assist department. Gordon is averaging 16.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game since the start of January, but an uptick in the efficiency department wouldn't hurt since he's making just 35.3 percent of his three-point shots during that span.