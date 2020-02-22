Rockets' Eric Gordon: Deemed questionable Saturday
Gordon (lower leg) is questionable for Saturday's tilt with Utah, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Gordon's status could very well come down to pregame drills as he continues to battle a lower leg bruise. If he's ultimately held out, look for Ben McLemore, Danuel House and Austin Rivers to receive an uptick in minutes.
