Rockets' Eric Gordon: Deemed questionable Sunday
Gordon (lower leg) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Apparently the lower leg issue that caused Gordon to exit Friday's tilt with the Suns early isn't overly serious. He'll enter the contest questionable, though his designation could change depending on how his leg feels closer to tipoff.
