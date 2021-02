Gordon scored 13 points (5-18 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go along with three rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes in Monday's loss to the Bulls.

Gordon had a horrific shooting night, but was able to get to the rim several times to score in double-digits. He doesn't contribute much in other areas of the box score -- though he had six assists in consecutive games entering Monday's contest -- so when his shot isn't falling, Gordon will have hard a time producing significant fantasy value.