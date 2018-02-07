Rockets' Eric Gordon: Doubtful for Wednesday

Gordon is dealing with a tight back and is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon missed the first two games of February because of a back injury, so this appears to be a recurring issue and the Rockets will likely take a cautious approach with him. He'll test everything out during pregame warmups before a final decision is made just to be sure, though at this point, it seems Gordon will be held out. An absence from Gordon would leave Gerald Green in line for hefty minutes on the wing.