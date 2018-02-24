Rockets' Eric Gordon: Doubtful to play Sunday
Gordon (illness) is considered doubtful to play Sunday against the Nuggets, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
Gordon sat out Friday's win over the Timberwolves due to the ailment, and after missing practice Saturday, the expectation is that he'll miss what will be his third straight game dating back to before the All-Star break. However, the Rockets won't make a final decision until Gordon can be evaluated at shootaround Sunday morning.
