Rockets' Eric Gordon: Doubtful vs. Spurs

Gordon (back) is not expected to play in Thursday's game against the Spurs, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Gordon was forced out of Tuesday's game against the Magic after just 10 minutes due to back stiffness, and that injury will cost him at least one more contest. The Rockets, however, are planning on Chris Paul (groin) returning to action Thursday, so both he and James Harden will likely play a heavy dose of backcourt minutes without Gordon in the lineup. Gerald Green and P.J. Tucker will also likely see extended run off the bench in Gordon's absence.