Rockets' Eric Gordon: Doubtful Wednesday with calf strain

Gordon is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to a calf strain, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

It's unclear when Gordon suffered the injury, though he hasn't played well over the past two games, shooting just 33.3 percent, With Gordon most likely out, James Harden and Trevor Ariza will likely spend additional minutes at shooting guard and see increased usage.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories