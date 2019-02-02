Rockets' Eric Gordon: Downplays injury
Gordon, who was limited to 25 minutes in Friday's 136-122 loss to the Nuggets due to leg tightness, indicated he would have been able to return to the contest if needed, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Feigen's report indicates Gordon was merely dealing with some cramping in the second half of the game, suggesting he'll likely be good to go in the back end of the back-to-back set Sunday in Utah unless the Rockets say otherwise. Gordon hasn't seen his production take too much of a hit over Chris Paul's first three games back from injury, putting up 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 triples and 1.7 assists in 31.7 minutes per contest during that stretch.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...