Rockets' Eric Gordon: Downplays injury

Gordon, who was limited to 25 minutes in Friday's 136-122 loss to the Nuggets due to leg tightness, indicated he would have been able to return to the contest if needed, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Feigen's report indicates Gordon was merely dealing with some cramping in the second half of the game, suggesting he'll likely be good to go in the back end of the back-to-back set Sunday in Utah unless the Rockets say otherwise. Gordon hasn't seen his production take too much of a hit over Chris Paul's first three games back from injury, putting up 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 triples and 1.7 assists in 31.7 minutes per contest during that stretch.