Rockets' Eric Gordon: Downplays late exit Wednesday

Gordon said his knee is "feeling okay" despite exiting Wednesday's loss to the Nets in the fourth quarter, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Gordon said his departure from Wednesday's game with a sore knee was to be expected, as it was his first game action in more than two weeks (a span of eight games). The veteran guard added that he didn't suffer any setback and the 21 minutes he played -- during which he notched 20 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal -- was part of the team's plan. Gordon should be tentatively considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers, though it sounds like he's leaning towards playing. His status should clear up as the game approaches.