Rockets' Eric Gordon: Downplays late exit Wednesday
Gordon said his knee is "feeling okay" despite exiting Wednesday's loss to the Nets in the fourth quarter, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Gordon said his departure from Wednesday's game with a sore knee was to be expected, as it was his first game action in more than two weeks (a span of eight games). The veteran guard added that he didn't suffer any setback and the 21 minutes he played -- during which he notched 20 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal -- was part of the team's plan. Gordon should be tentatively considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers, though it sounds like he's leaning towards playing. His status should clear up as the game approaches.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...