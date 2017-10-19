Rockets' Eric Gordon: Drains 25 in Wednesday spot start
Gordon managed 25 points (7-23 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 105-100 win over the Kings.
With Chris Paul (knee) ailing Wednesday, James Harden shifted over to point guard in his stead, allowing Gordon to enter the starting lineup at two-guard. While he had a ragged shooting night and committed what appeared to be a critical turnover on an inbounds pass with 25 seconds remaining, Gordon was bailed out on the latter by a replay review that determined a foul should be issued to the Kings' George Hill on the play instead. The veteran sharpshooter has started off the campaign with back-to-back 20-point-plus tallies, and he's proven aptly capable of reaching the mark whether off the bench or in a starting role. Gordon could be in for another start in Saturday's home opener versus the Mavericks should Paul remain sidelined.
More News
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will start at shooting guard Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 24 off the bench in win•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Pours in 27 in Friday's loss•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Bench-high scoring total in Wednesday's win•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 18 in Monday's start•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Hot from deep Tuesday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....