Rockets' Eric Gordon: Drains 25 in Wednesday spot start

Gordon managed 25 points (7-23 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 105-100 win over the Kings.

With Chris Paul (knee) ailing Wednesday, James Harden shifted over to point guard in his stead, allowing Gordon to enter the starting lineup at two-guard. While he had a ragged shooting night and committed what appeared to be a critical turnover on an inbounds pass with 25 seconds remaining, Gordon was bailed out on the latter by a replay review that determined a foul should be issued to the Kings' George Hill on the play instead. The veteran sharpshooter has started off the campaign with back-to-back 20-point-plus tallies, and he's proven aptly capable of reaching the mark whether off the bench or in a starting role. Gordon could be in for another start in Saturday's home opener versus the Mavericks should Paul remain sidelined.