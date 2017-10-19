Rockets' Eric Gordon: Drains 25 in Wednesday spot start

Gordon managed 25 points (7-23 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 105-100 win over the Kings.

With Chris Paul (knee) ailing Wednesday, James Harden shifted over to point guard in his stead, allowing Gordon to enter the starting lineup at two-guard. While he had a ragged shooting night and committed what appeared to be a critical turnover on an inbounds pass with 25 seconds remaining, Gordon was bailed out on the latter by a replay review that determined a foul should be issued to the Kings' George Hill on the play instead. The veteran sharpshooter has started off the campaign with back-to-back 20-point-plus tallies, and he's proven aptly capable of reaching the mark whether off the bench or in a starting role. Gordon could be in for another start in Saturday's home opener versus the Mavericks should Paul remain sidelined.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories