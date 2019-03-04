Rockets' Eric Gordon: Drains eight threes in return

Gordon scored 32 points (11-18 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 2-6 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 win over the Celtics.

After missing Thursday's contest with a minor knee issue, Gordon returned to action and tied his season high in made three-pointers. It's his first game with 30 or more points since Jan. 19, and the 30-year-old remains capable of erupting for big numbers at any time with defenses forced to focus on James Harden, leaving plenty of open looks for other Rockets.

