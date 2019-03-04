Rockets' Eric Gordon: Drains eight threes in return
Gordon scored 32 points (11-18 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 2-6 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 win over the Celtics.
After missing Thursday's contest with a minor knee issue, Gordon returned to action and tied his season high in made three-pointers. It's his first game with 30 or more points since Jan. 19, and the 30-year-old remains capable of erupting for big numbers at any time with defenses forced to focus on James Harden, leaving plenty of open looks for other Rockets.
More News
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...