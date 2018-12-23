Rockets' Eric Gordon: Drains four threes

Gordon finished with 18 points (7-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and a block over 37 minutes Saturday against San Antonio.

Gordon has found success from beyond the arc over his previous three contests, knocking home three or more triples in each game over that span. The 29-year-old also dished out six assists Saturday night, although, given his 1.9 apg average, he's unlikely to dish out that many helpers on a nightly basis.