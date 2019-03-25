Rockets' Eric Gordon: Drains six treys in Sunday's win
Gordon produced 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt), two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 113-90 win over the Pelicans.
Gordon was dynamite from beyond the arc, torching his old team despite seeing limited minutes in the lopsided victory. With the Rockets still fighting for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, Gordon and the rest of the regulars can be expected to see a full load of minutes during Tuesday's tilt versus the Bucks.
More News
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Playing Tuesday, to sit Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Three-point barrage continues•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Makes it rain in win•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Continues three-point barrage•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Drains eight threes in return•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Back in starting five•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.