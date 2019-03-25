Rockets' Eric Gordon: Drains six treys in Sunday's win

Gordon produced 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt), two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 113-90 win over the Pelicans.

Gordon was dynamite from beyond the arc, torching his old team despite seeing limited minutes in the lopsided victory. With the Rockets still fighting for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, Gordon and the rest of the regulars can be expected to see a full load of minutes during Tuesday's tilt versus the Bucks.