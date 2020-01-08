Rockets' Eric Gordon: Draws start Wednesday

Gordon will start Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Gordon will get the start Wednesday in Atlanta in place of Russell Westbrook, who is sitting out the first half of Houston's back-to-back set. In three games since returning from a knee injury, Gordon is averaging 14.7 points, 2.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 26.0 minutes. There's a chance Gordon could be withheld from Thursday's game in Oklahoma City for rest purposes.