Rockets' Eric Gordon: Drills seven triples in victory

Gordon finished with 30 points (11-20 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 45 minutes during Saturday's 126-121 victory over the Warriors.

Gordon caught fire in Saturday's Game 3 victory, finishing with 30 points including seven triples. He picked just the right time to get hot as the Rockets were able to hold off the Warriors in overtime, recording their first win of the series. Game 4 is also in Houston on Monday and another performance like this from Gordon would go a long way to evening up the ledger.

