Rockets' Eric Gordon: Drills three triples Saturday
Gordon amassed just nine points (3-9 Fg, 3-7 3Pt), and two rebounds in 21 minutes during Saturday's 117-94 victory over Chicago.
Gordon played just 21 minutes off the bench Saturday, dropping three triples to finish with nine points. Danuel House has moved well ahead of Gordon in the rotation with his dynamic play on both ends of the floor. Gordon seems destined to be more of a three-point streamer in standard formats barring any major surprises.
