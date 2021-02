Gordon (ankle) played 32 minutes off the bench and contributed 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Friday's loss to the Raptors.

Despite coming off the bench, Gordon outscored three of the five starters and his two blocks led the team. Though Gordon doesn't see the starting lineup on a regular basis, he does play starter minutes and he's been one of the more consistent scorers for the Rockets this season.