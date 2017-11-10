Rockets' Eric Gordon: Drops 20 points on Cavs in win

Gordon posted 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes in Thursday's 117-113 win over the Cavaliers.

Gordon has been the unquestioned answer to the Chris Paul problem, as coach Mike D'Antoni has seamlessly switched Harden to the point and appointed their favorite sixth man the regular starter at shooting guard. This will no doubt be Harden's job once again once Paul is back, but Gordon shouldn't see a huge downtick. His usage will go down, but he's far more than just a band-aid for the Rockets, or fantasy owners for that matter. Owners who are just riding this situation until Paul is back should hang on to him.