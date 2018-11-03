Rockets' Eric Gordon: Drops 21 in win over Nets
Gordon scored 21 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding three assists and a rebound in 35 minutes during Friday's 119-111 win over the Nets.
Making another start in place of James Harden (hamstring), Gordon topped 20 points for the third time this season. He also had one of his better shooting performances of the young season, as the 29-year-old hasn't shot 50 percent from the floor since Opening Night. Once Harden gets healthy, Gordon will return to his role off the bench, but improved efficiency should more than make up for any shots he loses with the move.
