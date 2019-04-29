Rockets' Eric Gordon: Drops 27 points in Game 1 loss
Gordon finished with 27 points (10-19 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, and two blocks in 37 minutes during Sunday's 104-100 loss to the Warriors.
Gordon picked up the slack for the Rockets who only had three players score more than eight points Sunday. He atoned for 27 total points and oddly, saw many of those come from within the perimeter. His tally included just four triples, an oddly low number given his 27 points. Gordon is basically a scorer who offers very little else and the two blocks here were merely an outlier. The Rockets will need more scoring from their role players if they are to steal Game 2 away Tuesday.
