Rockets' Eric Gordon: Drops 27 points, seven dimes in Monday's loss

Gordon registered 27 points (8-20 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, and four rebounds in 33 minutes during Monday's 98-90 loss to the Grizzlies.

Gordon has been stellar, stepping up in a big way following the injury to Chris Paul (knee). With Paul potentially out for the next month, Gordon will likely be a must-start player across all fantasy formats, though he'll still have plenty of value as a sixth man once Paul returns and reclaims his spot in the starting lineup.