Rockets' Eric Gordon: Enters starting five

Gordon is starting Monday's game against the Knicks, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Gordon will draw the start at shooting guard, bumping James Harden to the point guard slot. Russell Westbrook is set to come off the bench as a result, though he should still be in line for plenty of minutes. Gordon is averaging 17.3 points and two rebounds over his last eight starts.

