Rockets' Eric Gordon: Erupts for career-high 50 points

Gordon lit up the Jazz for a career-high 50 points (14-22 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 16-20 FT) in the Rockets' 126-117 victory Monday. He also chipped in six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes.

Houston was without James Harden (thigh), Russell Westbrook (rest) and Clint Capela (heel) for the game, prompting coach Mike D'Antoni to rely on supporting players to step into key roles. None rose to the occasion more than Gordon, who surpassed 40 points in game for the first time in 11 years, the longest such gap between 40-point outings in NBA history, per Justin Kubatko of Basketball-Reference. Gordon showed the ability to light it up earlier in his career when he was a go-to option for the Clippers and Pelicans, but he'll likely shift back to a sixth-man role as soon as Wednesday, when Westbrook will return and both Harden and Capela could be available as well for Houston's matchup with Portland. Before Monday's big outburst, Gordon was averaging 18.6 points and 4.1 three-pointers per game in his prior eight contests, so he still carries some appeal for fantasy managers in standard leagues looking for aid in those two categories.