Rockets' Eric Gordon: Excels in spot start
Gordon supplied 25 points (8-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in the Rockets' 118-112 win over the Warriors on Saturday.
Gordon slid into the starting five in place of James Harden (neck), and as he's often done in the past when called upon for emergency duty, he delivered a solid performance. The veteran's point total actually paced the Rockets in the upset victory and represented Gordon's 11th double-digit scoring effort of the past 12 games. With Houston right back in action Monday night versus the Hawks, it's certainly conceivable that Harden sits a second straight game and thereby affords Gordon another run with the first unit, although that likely won't be clarified until sometime on game day.
