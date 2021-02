Gordon compiled 20 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Thursday's 115-103 win over the Grizzlies.

AS usual, Gordon had a successful night as a placeholder for a backcourt playmaker. Gordon drew a start with Victor Oladpo out for rest and logged his fourth 20-plus point performance out of his last six contests.