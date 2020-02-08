Rockets' Eric Gordon: Exits with leg injury

Gordon will not return to Friday's game against Suns due to a lower leg injury, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon had accumulated four points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and a steal across nine minutes before exiting the game. The seriousness of the injury is not known at this time, but his next chance to suit up will be Sunday against the Jazz.