Rockets' Eric Gordon: Expected back Friday
Gordon (Achilles) is expected to play Friday against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gordon missed Tuesday's game with a sore Achilles, though it seems the extra rest has done him some good. Friday marks the Rockets' final preseason contest before the regular-season opener next Wednesday against the Pelicans.
