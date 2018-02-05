Rockets' Eric Gordon: Expected back vs. Nets

Gordon (back) is expected to return Tuesday against the Nets, the Houston Chronicle reports.

A stiff lower back has kept Gordon out of Houston's last two games, but he's listed as probable ahead of Tuesday's contest and is expected to be available in his usual role as the primary backup to Chris Paul and James Harden. Prior to the onset of the injury, Gordon had played at least 30 minutes in seven straight games. He closed the month of January with averages of 18.4 points, 3.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 31.7 minutes per game.