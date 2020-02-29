Rockets' Eric Gordon: Expected to play vs. Boston
Gordon (knee) is expected to play Saturday against the Celtics, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Gordon has most recently been listed as questionable, but signs are pointing to him making his return following a one-game absence due to a bruised right knee. Since the New Year, he's averaging 17.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 29.6 minutes. However, it's possible he could end up on a minutes limit if he takes the court.
