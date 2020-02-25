Rockets' Eric Gordon: Expects to play vs. Grizz
Gordon (knee) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against Memphis, but he's expected to play, Rockets reporter Cayleigh Griffin reports.
Gordon started Monday's game against the Knicks and finished with 16 points on 4-of-13 shooting, but he left the contest in the second half with a sore knee. Gordon appeared to bump the knee at some point, so he's likely dealing with more of a bruise than a true "injury." Nonetheless, keep an eye on Gordon's status after shootaround Wednesday morning.
