Gordon tallied just five points (1-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 134-85 loss to Memphis.

Gordon replaced Victor Oladipo (rest) in the starting lineup, although you wouldn't have known it to look at the boxscore. Outside of points and triples, Gordon basically offers nothing to fantasy GMs and so on nights like this, he is pretty much a waste of time.