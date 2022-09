Gordon is on a path to start at small forward ahead of Jae'Sean Tate, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Iko notes that while Gordon will likely start for the Rockets, Tate still figures to be a big factor and will see a good chunk of minutes with the starters. The staff will likely tinker with the lineup options during training camp before figuring out how it wants to deploy it when the regular season fires up Oct. 19 versus the Hawks.