Gordon is slated to start at shooting guard Tuesday in Game 1 of the Rockets' Western Conference quarterfinals series against the Thunder, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After moving past the ankle injury that sidelined him for the Rockets' first six games in the Orlando bubble, Gordon started Houston's final two games of the regular season in place of Russell Westbrook, who is battling a strained right quadriceps. While the Rockets initially believed Westbrook's injury wouldn't cost him any time beyond the last two regular-season contests, the team now expects the star point guard to miss at least the first couple of games of the first-round series. James Harden will assume even more ball-handling responsibilities than normal with Westbrook out of the mix, and players like Gordon, Austin Rivers and Ben McLemore should all pick up extra minutes while the team plays without one of its stars. Over his 15 games as a starter this season, Gordon is averaging 15.8 points, 2.2 treys, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.7 minutes per game.