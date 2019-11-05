Rockets' Eric Gordon: Game-time call Wednesday
Gordon is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to left hamstring soreness.
Gordon evidently came away with some soreness following Sunday's clash with Miami, and his status for Wednesday's game is currently up in the air as a result. Danuel House would be in line for more minutes if Gordon can't go.
