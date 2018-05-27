Rockets' Eric Gordon: Gets hot early in starting role
Gordon finished with 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), and two rebounds in 33 minutes during Saturday's 115-86 loss to the Warriors.
Gordon moved into the starting lineup Saturday with Chris Paul (hamstring) watching from the bench and hit his first four shots of the game as the Rockets rushed out to an early 17 point lead. Unfortunately, that is where it ended for the Rockets as they were destroyed in the second half. Gordon offers very little outside of scoring and if Paul is forced out of Game Seven, Gordon is going to have to find other ways to contribute if they are to advance to the Finals.
More News
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will start Game 6•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Could see bigger role in Game 6•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Leads bench in scoring during Game 4 win•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Bench-high scoring total in Game 3 loss•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Gets hot off bench in Game 2 win•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Co-leads team in scoring in Game 3 win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....