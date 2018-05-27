Rockets' Eric Gordon: Gets hot early in starting role

Gordon finished with 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), and two rebounds in 33 minutes during Saturday's 115-86 loss to the Warriors.

Gordon moved into the starting lineup Saturday with Chris Paul (hamstring) watching from the bench and hit his first four shots of the game as the Rockets rushed out to an early 17 point lead. Unfortunately, that is where it ended for the Rockets as they were destroyed in the second half. Gordon offers very little outside of scoring and if Paul is forced out of Game Seven, Gordon is going to have to find other ways to contribute if they are to advance to the Finals.