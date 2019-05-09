Rockets' Eric Gordon: Gets hot late as Rockets fall short
Gordon had 19 points (5-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 loss to the Warriors.
Gordon got going late in Game 5, but it was to no avail as the Rockets fell five-points short of what would have been an impressive comeback victory. Trailing by as many as 20 points during the second quarter, the Rockets came back to take the lead late, somewhat buoyed by Gordon's three-point shooting. Game 6 will be on Friday in Houston and the Warriors could be without Kevin Durant (calf) who left the game late in the third quarter. Gordon will need to be hitting his shots if the Rockets are to force a Game 7, this time from the first quarter rather than later in the game.
More News
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Continues to bring the offense•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Drills seven triples in victory•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Drops 27 points in Game 1 loss•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Hits five triples in loss•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Productive as starter in Game 2•
-
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 26 points in Sunday's win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...