Rockets' Eric Gordon: Gets hot late as Rockets fall short

Gordon had 19 points (5-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 loss to the Warriors.

Gordon got going late in Game 5, but it was to no avail as the Rockets fell five-points short of what would have been an impressive comeback victory. Trailing by as many as 20 points during the second quarter, the Rockets came back to take the lead late, somewhat buoyed by Gordon's three-point shooting. Game 6 will be on Friday in Houston and the Warriors could be without Kevin Durant (calf) who left the game late in the third quarter. Gordon will need to be hitting his shots if the Rockets are to force a Game 7, this time from the first quarter rather than later in the game.