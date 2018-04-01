Rockets' Eric Gordon: Goes for 18 points in loss
Gordon had 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-3 FT) and three rebounds in 29 minutes Sunday against the Spurs.
Gordon moved into the starting lineup in the absence of Chris Paul, returning to action after missing Friday's win over Phoenix. Gordon scored in double-figures for the sixth consecutive game, and he hasn't dipped below 18 points in any contest since Mar. 18.
