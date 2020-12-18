Gordon totaled 23 points (9-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes during Thursday's 128-106 victory over the Spurs.
Gordon found his rhythm Thursday and was one of three Rockets players to score at least 20 points. We know exactly what Gordon brings to the table from a fantasy perspective and very little should change moving forward. Of course, one thing to monitor is what happens with James Harden. Should he eventually be traded, Gordon could certainly find himself in an enlarged role, something that would make him a must-roster player in all formats.
