Gordon (illness) will be available for Monday's game against the Wizards, Cayleigh Griffin of ATT SportsNet Southwest reports.

An illness kept Gordon out of four straight games, but he's finally been cleared to take the floor for the first time since March 11. The oft-injured veteran has missed 10 of Houston's last 19 games, overall, but he's already logged his most appearances (54) since the 2018-19 campaign.