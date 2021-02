Gordon (groin) will play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After going through warmups, Gordon is apparently feeling good enough to go Wednesday and could see a fair amount of playing time with Victor Oladipo out with a foot injury. He's averaging 18.8 points, 2.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds in just over 29 minutes per game this season and is likely to return to the starting lineup with Oladipo out.