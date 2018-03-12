Rockets' Eric Gordon: Headed back to bench Monday

Gordon will return to a bench role for Monday's game against the Spurs, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon drew the spot start on Sunday in place of the injured James Harden (knee), posting a game-high 26 points, while adding four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes. With Harden returning to the starting five Monday, Gordon will head back to the bench, though his playing time shouldn't take a huge hit. That said, fantasy owners should expect his usage to drop with Harden commanding the ball at a very high rate offensively.