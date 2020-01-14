Play

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Headed for bench role after all

Gordon will come off the bench Tuesday against Memphis, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

It was earlier reported that Gordon would enter the starting lineup for Russell Westbrook (rest), though it appears coach Mike D'Antoni has had a change of heart. Austin Rivers will get the nod at point guard in Westbrook's absence.

