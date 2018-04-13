Rockets' Eric Gordon: Healthy going into playoffs

Gordon said Friday that he's completely healthy heading into the postseason, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon had been dealing with an ankle injury, which kept him out of three of the Rockets' last four games, but he's apparently moved passed the issue and won't be limited heading into Sunday's Game 1 against Minnesota. "I'm fine," Gordon said. "This is the season we all wanted to be here for."

