Gordon was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury during Tuesday's scrimmage against Boston, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon landed on a Celtics' players foot during the second quarter and rolled his left ankle. The veteran had to be helped off the court by teammates, and the Rockets have confirmed that he won't return to the scrimmage. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN adds that Gordon will undergo an X-ray on the ankle. At this point, Gordon should be considered very much questionable, if not closer to doubtful, for Friday's opening seeding matchup against the Mavericks.