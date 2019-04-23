Rockets' Eric Gordon: Hits five triples in loss

Gordon amassed 16 points (5-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 107-91 loss to Utah.

Gordon drained five triples in Monday's loss, however, was unable to produce much of anything else in the Game 4 loss. Gordon is a consistent source of perimeter scoring but typically provides very little outside of that, leaving him as a fringe fantasy player across most formats, including those playoff leagues still in action.

