Rockets' Eric Gordon: Hits five triples Thursday
Gordon had 20 points (6-17 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 101-99 loss to the Heat.
Gordon hit five triples Thursday, the most he has hit in a game since the beginning of December. With Chris Paul (hamstring) looking as though he is going to miss some time, Gordon is going to be playing a lot of minutes moving forward. He is not the most appealing fantasy option but if you are punting field-goal percentage, he should be a nice source of points and threes.
