Gordon (leg) recorded 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 34 minutes in Monday's 125-120 loss to Chicago.

Making a spot start with John Wall (knee) out, Gordon capitalized on the increased opportunity and reached the 20-point plateau for the first time since Jan. 6. Gordon's 34 minutes were a new season-high, though that number will likely drop a bit once Wall and Danuel House (back/COVID-19 protocols) return to action.