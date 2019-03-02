Rockets' Eric Gordon: Hopeful to play Sunday
Gordon (knee) is considered probable for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gordon sat out of Thursday's game against the Heat due to knee soreness. The move was considered precautionary, which is seemingly confirmed by his probable status Sunday. Barring any setbacks, he should be in line for his usual role with team. Confirmation on his status will likely come closer to tip-off.
