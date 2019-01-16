Rockets' Eric Gordon: Hopeful to play Wednesday

The Rockets continue to list Gordon (knee) as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets, but the team is hopeful he'll be cleared to suit up, league sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Even if his role is restricted on the heels of an eight-game absence, Gordon's availability in any capacity would be a major boon for the banged-up Rockets. In addition to losing starting center Clint Capela (thumb) to a long-term absence earlier this week, the Rockets were unable to work out a contract with starting small forward Danuel House, who continues to play on a two-way deal and was returned to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers since he was approaching his 45-day limit at the NBA level. Clarity on Gordon's status should come one way or the other as the 8 p.m. EST tipoff approaches. If active, Gordon could claim House's vacant spot in the starting five or bump Austin Rivers to the bench.